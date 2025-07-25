Will Donald Trump pardon Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell? POTUS says ‘allowed to, but I…’

Donald Trump said that he is ‘allowed’ to pardon Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in exchange for her cooperation with ongoing investigations concerning the convicted sex offender, but had not yet considered whether to do so.

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about,” the POTUS said at the White House before departing for a trip to Scotland, on Friday.

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for procuring and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. The convicted sex offender's accomplice was set to meet with a top Department of Justice official in Florida for the second day in a row.

‘Have nothing to do with Epstein’ The POTUS also distanced himself from Epstein, stating that has ‘nothing’ to do with the convicted sex offender, with whom he had socialised for years before falling out.

“I have nothing to do with the guy,” Trump said of Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump also said that people should instead focus on others who, like him, had previously socialised with Epstein, among them former President Bill Clinton and ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who also served as president of Harvard University.