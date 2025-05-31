Will Donald Trump pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid sex-trafficking trial? Here's what US President said

President of United States Donald Trump has said he would consider granting a pardon to rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs if it appears he has been mistreated in his ongoing legal case.

Donald Trump on pardoning Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump made the remarks when asked directly about Combs’ situation, stating: “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, is currently on trial in New York City, where he has been present for nearly every hearing since his arrest last autumn. The trial, which began on May 12, centres around serious allegations, although full details have not yet been made public. On Friday, Combs listened as his defence lawyer, Brian Steel, cross-examined his former personal assistant, referred to in court as “Mia.”

Trump, who has not been in contact with Combs for several years, added: “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

While no formal request for a pardon has been submitted, Trump hinted that discussions may be taking place behind the scenes. “No one has asked for a pardon,” he said. “I know people are thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.”

Trump also admitted he had not been closely following the trial, but acknowledged the widespread media coverage surrounding the case: “I’d look at what’s happening… it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

