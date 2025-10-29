Will Donald Trump run for a third term in the Oval Office? Here's what the US President has to say

US President Donald Trump, who is on a trip to South Korea for the APEC Summit, on Wednesday shed light on questions about a potential third term in the Oval Office, hinting that he does not intend to change legislation that prevents him from running again.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, the 79-year-old said that according to US law, he cannot run for a third term.

"If you read it, it's pretty clear, I'm not allowed to run it's too bad," the US President said on route to South Korea.

On 27 October, Trump was asked by reporters about the possibility of a third term, to which he had responded: "I haven't really thought about it. But I have the best poll numbers that I've ever had."

Also Read | Trump teases lowering fentanyl tariffs on China, cites reason for big step

Constricted by the Constitution Amid talk of a possible third term for Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ruled out the possibility, citing constitutional restrictions.

“I don’t see a path for that,” Johnson said at his daily press conference at the US Capitol. “He [Trump] and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution,” Johnson added.

Advertisement

Despite being a Trump loyalist and one of his closest allies in Congress, Johnson added that his loyalty had legal limits.

“The Constitution’s 22nd Amendment does not allow for a third presidential term,” the House Speaker said, adding that changing the amendment would take years.

Dismissing further talk about a third term, Johnson made it clear that the Trump administration was focused on delivering on its promises in the current term.

“We’re not going to take our foot off the gas pedal. We’ve got a great run ahead of us — we’re going to have four strong years,” the House Speaker said.

What is the 22nd Amendment? The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified on 27 Feb 1951, limits the number of times an individual can be elected to the office of the President of the United States.

Advertisement

The amendment unequivocally states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”