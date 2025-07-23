Erik Menendez hospitalised in ‘serious’ condition, lawyer pushes for temporary release; parole hearing next month

Erik Menendez, one of the infamous Menendez brothers convicted of killing their parents in 1989, has been hospitalised with a serious medical condition, prompting his attorney to seek his temporary release from prison ahead of a crucial parole hearing next month.

Menendez, 57, has been serving a life sentence without parole alongside his brother Lyle for the murder of José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion. The case gained national attention in the 1990s due to its shocking nature and televised trial, with the brothers claiming they acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father.

Parole hearing in August In a recent development, a judge resentenced Erik and Lyle to 50 years to life, rendering them immediately eligible for parole. Their hearings are scheduled for August 21 and 22 before the California state parole board. Any decision to release them will require final approval from Governor Gavin Newsom.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that Erik was transferred to an outside medical facility on Friday and remains there in "fair condition." While the nature of his illness has not been disclosed, attorney Mark Geragos described it as a “serious medical condition” and is urging authorities to grant Erik a furlough, similar to those granted to certain inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal challenges continue The hospitalisation and upcoming parole hearings come amid renewed legal scrutiny of the Menendez case. Just last week, a Los Angeles judge ordered local prosecutors to justify why the brothers’ convictions should not be reexamined in light of newly surfaced evidence that may support their long-standing claims of sexual abuse by their father.

The order was issued in response to a habeas corpus petition filed in May 2023, separate from their resentencing proceedings. Defense attorneys argue that the new evidence further substantiates the brothers' original defense — that they acted out of fear and trauma, not greed. Prosecutors, however, have consistently maintained that the murders were financially motivated.