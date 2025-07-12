Will FBI Chief Kash Patel resign over Epstein Files fallout? What we know about clash with Pam Bondi

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly considering stepping down amid escalating tensions within the Justice Department over the management of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to The Daily Wire.

Daily Wire journalist Mary Margaret Olohan posted on X, citing a source close to the DOJ that Patel also wants Pam Bondi removed and is contemplating resignation if Dan Bongino departs. Olohan said in a post on X, “Source close to DOJ leadership tells me 'Deputy Attorney General Blanche, Kash Patel, and Dan Bongino started drafting the released memo in early July and worked on it through the July 4 weekend. After providing some edits, Kash and Dan signed off on the strategy and contents. Director Patel wrote that the memo was ‘good with the FBI.”

The source also mentioned ongoing frustrations over additional documents that Bondi has yet to release, Olohan added.

Patel’s possible resignation comes amid increasing speculation that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may also be preparing to step down. Bongino has reportedly confided in close associates about his intention to leave following a major confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, AP reported.

Media reports indicate that Kash Patel is deeply angered by Bondi’s approach to the Epstein investigation, particularly her reluctance to unseal additional records.

Angered by the unfulfilled promises to expose the secrets of the so-called “deep state,” many Trump supporters on the far right have become increasingly disillusioned, with some even calling for leadership changes at the highest levels.

Tensions that simmered for months boiled over on Monday when the Justice Department and FBI issued a two-page statement saying that they had concluded that Epstein did not possess a “client list,” even though Bondi had intimated in February that such a document was sitting on her desk, and had decided against releasing any additional records from the investigation.

Earlier, far-right activist Laura Loomer, who is close to Trump, posted on X that she was told that Bongino was “seriously thinking about resigning” and had taken the day off to consider his future.

President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims.

Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.

“President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims,” said spokesman Harrison Fields. “This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all.”