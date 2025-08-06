Will Ghislaine Maxwell get clemency? US President reveals; rules out pardon for Diddy

Ghislaine Maxwell, sex trafficking accused and Jeffrey Epstein 's former girlfriend, is in the spotlight after US President Donald Trump on Friday said that nobody asked him to grant clemency to the British socialite. It is alleged that she helped sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking.

Advertisement

In an interview with Newsmax, Donald Trump admitted that he knows little about the case and said, “I'm allowed to do it, but nobody's asked me to do it. I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about the case, but I know I have the right to do it.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday said that 63-year-old wants to keep grand jury records secret in the sex trafficking case. This comes as prosecutors urged a court to release some of those records.

Amid renewed public attention for the criminal case that generated political firestorm, Ghislaine Maxwell was shifted from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas on Friday. Previously held at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, until her transfer to the Bryan prison camp, Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused.

Advertisement

Those criminals who are considered to be the lowest security risk by the Bureau of Prisons are housed in minimum-security federal prison camps, some of which don’t even have fences.

Sean "Diddy" Combs seeks pardon The US President further mentioned that he would not pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Convicted in July on prostitution-related charges, the 55-year-old sought a pardon from Donald Trump, one of his lawyers said on August 4.

Attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Nicole Westmoreland, while speaking with CNN said, “It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon." Acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a marathon trial, Diddy's sentencing is set for October 3.