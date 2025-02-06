Donald Trump claimed on Thursday said that Israel would hand Gaza over to the United States after fighting ended in the region. The remarks came days after the US President unveiled plans to take over the region and transform it into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’. The remarks — coming amidst a six week ceasefire in Gaza — have since sparked worldwide condemnation.

“The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” said Trump.

The remarks were made via his Truth Social web platform — with the POTUS insisting that Gaza residents would now have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.

“The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth. No soldiers by the US would be needed!” he added.

Gaza ceasefire According to estimates shared by the United Nations, at least two-thirds of homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed over the past 15 months. Thousands have returned home in recent days to find their homes and surroundings reduced to rubble. Streets are choked with debris, making even short journeys treacherous. Water and sewage networks don’t function, leaving even those homes that are still standing without running water.

The Gaza Strip is currently in the midst of a six-week ceasefire — with Hamas releasing its hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and foreign aid entering the enclave. It remains unclear whether fighting will resume after the brief truce and the call to action issued by Trump (and backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) will complicate negotiations.