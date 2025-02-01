Will Smith makes a music comeback with ‘Based On A True Story’, his first album in 20 years

Will Smith is making a highly anticipated return to the music scene with his upcoming album Based on a True Story, set to be released in March. This marks the actor-rapper's first full album in over 20 years, following his last solo project, Lost and Found, in 2005.

Personal and reflective project The album is being touted as Will Smith's most personal yet, with the artist describing it as a deep and reflective exploration of his life and experiences. It will be released in three installments, giving fans a full glimpse into Smith’s musical journey.

Single releases and collaborations Leading up to the album’s drop, Will Smith has been teasing his return with several singles, including "You Can Make It," "Work of Art," and "TANTRUM." The latest release, "Beautiful Scars," features rapper Big Sean and OBanga, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Big Sean also appeared in a Matrix-style promo video to promote the album.

High-profile collaborations In addition to the newly released tracks, the album will feature collaborations with artists such as Russ, Joyner Lucas, and Smith’s own son, Jaden Smith. The single "Work of Art" includes contributions from both Russ and Jaden, while "Tantrum" features Joyner Lucas.

Music and Hollywood convergence Smith’s musical comeback also comes after a turbulent period in his Hollywood career, including the infamous Oscar incident in 2022, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Will Smith: A multifaceted talent Early life and beginnings Willard Carroll Smith II, better known as Will Smith, was born on September 25, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Growing up in West Philadelphia, Smith showed an early knack for entertainment, often entertaining friends and family with his quick wit and humor.

Smith initially rose to fame as part of the rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince alongside his childhood friend Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes. The duo’s breakout success came in 1988 when they won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their hit single “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Music career and transition to acting In the early 1990s, Smith’s career took a turn toward television when he starred in the hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which premiered in 1990. The sitcom, loosely based on Smith's own life, became a cultural phenomenon and established him as a leading figure in Hollywood. His comedic timing and charm quickly made him a household name.

Alongside his acting career, Smith continued his music career, releasing solo albums and further cementing his status as a musical star. His tracks like "Gettin’ Jiggy wit It" and "Wild Wild West" topped charts, blending his rap roots with mainstream pop appeal.

Hollywood stardom Transitioning from TV to blockbuster films, Smith found success in Hollywood with his role in Bad Boys (1995), alongside Martin Lawrence. His major breakthrough came in 1996 when he starred in Independence Day.

Smith’s subsequent films, such as Men in Black (1997), Ali (2001), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), and I Am Legend (2007), solidified his reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. He received two Academy Award nominations, one for his portrayal of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali and another for The Pursuit of Happyness, where he portrayed a struggling salesman.