Will Smith is facing a wave of criticism after his flirtatious performance with Spanish singer India Martinez at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami. The actor, 56, and Martínez, 39, shared a flirty and intimate moment on stage during their performance of the song "First Love."

The pair were seen getting touchy, with Will Smith attempting to kiss India Martínez, who initially walked away, only to later seemingly lock lips without actually kissing.

Martinez, who shared the clip on Instagram, captioned the video, "I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE."

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts, with many expressing discomfort over the intimate and flirtatious stage moments.

One user bluntly stated, "This whole thing is cringe," showing disapproval over the chemistry between the two stars. Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Inappropriate. Even if it is 'entertainment,'" emphasising that some actions have no place on stage.

Taking a harsher stance, one user remarked, "That guy embarrasses himself left and right."

Others observed Will Smith's body language, with one fan commenting, "He looks uncomfortable trying to play it off cool," adding that his effort to appear at ease only made him seem awkward. Another user simply wrote, "Will looks silly out there," reinforcing the idea that Smith's actions came across as forced and unnatural.

A viewer saw the performance as part of a larger comeback attempt. "Smith trying his hardest to comeback," the user noted.

Overall, the performance and the ongoing flirtation between Smith and Martínez sparked a flurry of reactions, with many questioning the appropriateness of the moment.

Also Read | The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger claps back at nepotism accusations

Previous social media posts The chemistry between Will Smith and Martínez is not new. Over the past few months, the two stars have shared flirtatious moments on social media. On Valentine’s Day, Smith announced the release of their song by posting a clip of him drawing a red heart on the screen, writing in the caption that the song was “to celebrate” “First Love” with Martínez. Martínez responded in the comments, “We’re like two children in their first love.”