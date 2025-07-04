Will state bans on transgender athletes in women’s sports be upheld? US Supreme Court to weigh in

The US Supreme Court agreed on Thursday (July 3) to hear challenges to state laws banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports.

The high court said it will take up appeals involving laws enacted in Idaho and West Virginia that prohibit athletes who were assigned male at birth from competing on female teams in public schools and universities. The cases will be heard during the term that begins in October, with a ruling expected next year.

The court’s decision to hear the cases comes amid a wave of legislation across the country and intensifying political debate on the issue.

Idaho’s 2020 law, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, was blocked by lower courts after a lawsuit by a transgender university athlete who argued the ban violated constitutional rights to equal protection. Similarly, West Virginia’s 2021 law was struck down after a middle school student challenged her exclusion from the girls’ track team, with an appeals court ruling it violated Title IX, the federal law barring sex-based discrimination in education.

Growing State-level restrictions More than two dozen Republican-led states have enacted similar restrictions in recent years. Supporters say the bans are needed to protect fairness in women’s sports. Critics argue they are discriminatory and deny transgender youth equal opportunities.

Joshua Block, senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the challengers, said the laws target already vulnerable children.

“We believe the lower courts were right to block these discriminatory laws, and we will continue to defend the freedom of all kids to play,” Block said.

“Like any other educational program, school athletic programs should be accessible for everyone regardless of their sex or transgender status.”

Trump’s Executive Order and broader context The court’s move follows a series of recent legal and political actions on transgender rights. Last month, the Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for minors.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes amid broader efforts by President Donald Trump to restrict transgender rights.

President Donald Trump, who made the issue a centerpiece of his campaign, signed an executive order in February banning transgender athletes from girls' and women’s sports at schools receiving federal funding.

“From now on women’s sports will be only for women,” Trump declared. “With this executive order the war on women’s sports is over.”

The order also allows federal agencies to cut funding to schools that violate the policy.

The Department of Education has since enforced the order by investigating schools, including the University of Pennsylvania, which recently agreed to ban transgender athletes from women’s teams as part of a Title IX settlement related to swimmer Lia Thomas.