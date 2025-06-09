Will the bromance be back? Donald Trump and Elon Musk aides have reportedly spoken amid brief pause amid ongoing feud

The ongoing social media war between Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to be on hold amid reports that the close aides from both sides have communicated. According to a Politico report, even though Donald Trump has now stopped posting on Truth Social against Elon Musk, it does not necessarily "mean that he's happy." A White House official was quoted as saying, "The future of their relationship is totally uncertain.”

Advertisement

Bromance to return? The Musk-Trump relationship was all about “bromance at one point”, especially during the initial days of Trump's Presidency and the foundation of the Department of Government Efficiency.

However, what set things tumbling was the differences with regard to the Trump administration's "big, beautiful bill", related to the budget. Musk began opposing the agenda bill, which irked Trump badly, and the latter even warned Musk of 'serious consequences' if the tech mogul tried to back Democrats to run against Republicans who voted in favor of the GOP's bill. Musk had even called this bill an "abomination" and for having a “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK.”

Another report suggests that Trump reached his edge after a supposed physical brawl between Treasury Secretary Bessent and Elon Musk, at close proximity to the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Moreover, Trump was reportedly angered at Musk's indication that the President's name was present in the Jeffrey Epstein files. However, it was Musk's broad claim that it was he who was responsible for Trump's landslide win in the US Presidential polls, was what what sent the President "really spinning", according to Politico. “Such ingratitude,” Musk had even written on X after taking credit for Trump’s victory in November.

Also Read | Suspended! ABC takes stern steps against Terry Moran after White House reacts