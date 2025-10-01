Will the US government shutdown affect Postal Service? Check here if you can still get mail

As the United States stands on the brink of its first shutdown in nearly seven years, the nation's citizens are concerned about which services will be affected due to a potential shutdown. Check what will happen to the US Postal Service in the event of a US government shutdown…

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Oct 2025, 12:28 AM IST
Donald Trump-led US government is set to shut down at 12:01 am on Wednesday unless the Senate approves a measure passed by the House that would temporarily extend federal funding for seven weeks.
The United States Postal Service will remain unaffected by the potential ‘shutdown’ which President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, reported the news agency AP.

The United States government announced that the nation is likely to have its first ‘shutdown’ in the last seven years if the Democrats fail to strike a deal before midnight on Tuesday, 1 October 2025.

In the case of the US Postal Service, the organisation is an independent entity which is funded through the sale of its products and services, and not by the American taxpayer's money; the service will remain unaffected by the potential shutdown.

A U.S. representative and the former Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona, United States, clarified on his website that the US Postal Service should operate normally even if there is a government shutdown.

This means that people in the United States who are concerned about whether they can still get mail should not necessarily worry, as the Postal Service are expected to function normally.

“The U.S. Postal Service should operate normally during a shutdown,” according to the former Phoenix Mayor, Greg Stanton.

The US federal government is likely to enter a shutdown starting from 12:01 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, if the Democrats fail to strike a deal with the ruling Republican government.

Mint reported earlier that the US government will potentially shut down unless the Senate approves a measure which will temporarily extend federal funding for seven weeks, giving more time to the lawmakers to finalise the annual budget legislation.

However, the Senate Democrats have put forth their stance that they will not support the Trump administration's bill unless Republicans agree to include an extension of expiring health care benefits, along with other demands.

The US federal law mandates that agencies stop non-essential operations and place “non-excepted” employees on furlough. Excepted employees include those who perform work to protect life and property. They stay on the job and continue to work, but do not get their pay until after the shutdown has ended.

Since 1980, the United States have witnessed 14 shutdowns, with the last one in 2018, which lasted 34 days and left about 800,000 of the federal government’s 2.1 million employees furloughed without pay. Delayed paychecks, halted services, and widespread disruptions to daily government functions are some of the effects of a government shutdown.

