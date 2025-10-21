Will Trump commute Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentence amid rapper's pardon request? Here's what report says

US President Donald Trump is considering commuting the 50-month prison sentence of rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as early as this week, TMZ reported, citing a high-ranking White House official.

According to the report, Trump is “vacillating” on whether to issue the commutation. “Some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence,” the source told TMZ. However, the source added, “Trump will do what he wants,” suggesting the decision could come soon.

Trump confirms Diddy’s pardon request Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump acknowledged that Combs had asked him for a pardon. Referring to the rapper by his famous moniker “Puff Daddy,” Trump said he was aware of the request but did not indicate whether he would grant it.

Diddy’s legal team reached out early According to TMZ, Combs’s legal team contacted a senior White House official “almost immediately” after the sentencing earlier this month.

Strained history between Trump and Diddy While Diddy supported Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign — a move that soured his relationship with Trump — sources told TMZ that the President has not ruled out showing leniency. “It’s now squarely on the table,” the report stated.

Diddy’s sentence and time served Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence for violating the Mann Act, a federal law prohibiting the transportation of individuals across state lines for illicit purposes. He has completed 13 months of his term and, with credit for good behavior, could be released in approximately two years.

Diddy’s lawyers seek rehab program Meanwhile, Combs’ legal team has requested that the hip-hop mogul serve his four-year, two-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, citing the facility’s drug treatment program as key to his rehabilitation.

In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian on Monday, Combs’ attorney Teny Geragos urged the court to “strongly recommend” placement at Fort Dix, which houses one of the federal system’s residential drug treatment programs.

Geragos wrote that the placement would allow Combs “to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

Combs reflects on time in jail Combs, who has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest, emphasized personal growth and rehabilitation in a letter to the court.

He wrote: “I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person.”

With time served in Brooklyn deducted from his sentence, Combs could be released in about three years.

Judge yet to act on request Judge Subramanian has not yet acted on the request for Fort Dix placement. The Bureau of Prisons ultimately decides where inmates serve their sentences, taking into account factors such as offense severity, security requirements, and programming needs.

