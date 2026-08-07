Will Trump’s 2026 ‘Birth Tourism’ orders impact Indian H-1B visa holders? Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Thursday to limit birthright citizenship in the United States, once again challenging a provision of the United States Constitution despite the Supreme Court having ruled against his previous effort.

One of Trump's top priorities has been limiting birthright citizenship, and something his administration has been referring to as 'birth tourism', where they claim people from other countries enter the United States when pregnant, and then when their children are born in the country, the latter automatically become US citizens.

How does this change things for Indian H1B visa holders?

The 14th Amendment To assess the practical impact of the new order, it is essential to understand the current legal framework governing US citizenship. Under existing federal law, a child born in the United States to Indian parents legally present on temporary visas—such as H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, or F-1—is automatically granted US citizenship at birth.

This right is firmly rooted in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which explicitly states: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

For over a century, the US Supreme Court has maintained a broad interpretation of this amendment. The precedent was set by the landmark 1898 ruling in United States v Wong Kim Ark, which affirmed that children born on US soil to non-citizen parents lawfully present in the country are entitled to birthright citizenship.

Historically, the US legal system has permitted only highly specific and narrow exceptions to this rule, primarily excluding the children of foreign diplomats and children born to enemy forces occupying American territory.

Visa demographic at stake Indian nationals consistently represent one of the largest demographics of temporary visa holders in the United States. This cohort includes a diverse range of professionals and dependents:

H-1B : Highly skilled professionals working across technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance sectors.

: Highly skilled professionals working across technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance sectors. L-1 : Intracompany transferees, including managers, executives, and employees with specialised knowledge.

: Intracompany transferees, including managers, executives, and employees with specialised knowledge. F-1 : International students pursuing higher education at American universities.

: International students pursuing higher education at American universities. H-4 and L-2: The dependent spouses and children of primary H-1B and L-1 visa holders.

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The anxiety currently observed within this community is rooted in recent history. In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping executive order that explicitly included these temporary visa categories.

That initial directive suggested that children born to parents on temporary visas could face the denial of birthright citizenship if neither parent held US citizenship or a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card). The Indian diaspora reacted with justifiable alarm.

However, that broader 2025 order faced immediate legal roadblocks, was halted by the courts, and ultimately failed to take effect.

Targeting ‘Birth Tourism’ Following the judicial setbacks of the broader 2025 approach, the Trump administration has recalibrated its strategy. The newly issued 2026 orders demonstrate a shift from sweeping visa restrictions to highly targeted classifications.

According to official communications from the White House and subsequent reporting, the administration’s 2026 measures focus specifically on:

“Birth Tourism” : Foreign nationals who travel to the United States on short-term visas with the explicit and primary intent of giving birth on US soil to secure citizenship for the child.

: Foreign nationals who travel to the United States on short-term visas with the explicit and primary intent of giving birth on US soil to secure citizenship for the child. Government agents : Children born to foreign government employees or active state agents.

: Children born to foreign government employees or active state agents. Alien enemies : Individuals officially designated as “alien enemies” under US federal law.

: Individuals officially designated as “alien enemies” under US federal law. Commercial arrangements: Certain commercial or international surrogacy-related arrangements allegedly utilised to exploit and secure US citizenship benefits.

What does it mean for Indian H-1B professionals? For Indian professionals on H-1B, L-1, or F-1 visas, the critical takeaway is the distinction in intent. Currently, the 2026 executive orders do not explicitly state that these specific visa categories are excluded from birthright citizenship protections.

Because an H-1B or L-1 worker is authorised to live in the United States primarily for specialised employment—and an F-1 student for education—they do not fit the administration's operational definition of a "birth tourist".

They are legally residing in the country for authorised, long-term purposes, not travelling on short-term tourist visas solely for childbirth. Consequently, under current constitutional interpretations, the rights of expecting Indian parents holding these visas remain protected by the 14th Amendment.

However, immigration lawyers and policy experts urge caution. While the immediate threat to H-1B families appears mitigated compared to the 2025 order, experts note that the administration is utilising these narrower 2026 categories to continuously test the legal boundaries of the 14th Amendment.

Having lost ground on a blanket ban, the focus on "birth tourism" represents a piecemeal, strategic effort to establish new legal precedents regarding birthright citizenship.