Will US detonate a nuclear warhead as part of tests? Trump says…

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) doubled down on his earlier announcement about resuming nuclear weapons tests, but stopped short of telling the media whether the plans included detonating a nuclear warhead.

"I don't want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he left for Florida for the weekend.

Earlier, Trump had announced the resumption of nuclear tests after 33 years while on his way to meet President Xi Jinping for trade talks in South Korea's Busan.