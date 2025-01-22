Amid the question over whether the United States will quash H1-B visa, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his stance to support the programme and said, “We need great people to come to our country and we do that through the H1B program.”

What Donald Trump said? "You got to get the best people...We have to have the quality people coming in... By doing that, we're expanding businesses, and that takes care of everybody... But what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country and we do that through the H-1B," Trump said the day after taking the office.

"I like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. But I don't want to stop. And I'm not just talking about engineers. I'm talking about people at all levels. We want competent people coming into our country. And H-B1, I know the program very well. I use the program. Maitre d's, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters," he added.

What is H-1B Visa? The H-1B is a temporary (non-immigrant) visa category that allows employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “specialty occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. Jobs in fields such as mathematics, engineering, technology, and medical sciences often qualify. Typically, the initial duration of an H-1B visa classification is three years, which may be extended for a maximum of six years.