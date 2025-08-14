Tropical Storm Erin nears hurricane strength: All you need to know about projected path

With a very strong chance of rapid intensification over the weekend, National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters are predicting that Tropical Storm Erin could be the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season by Friday. Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic on Monday and is currently 17 mph west at 60 mph, according to Fox News. The storm is less than 900 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

According to the outlet, forecasters have issued a warning that by late Saturday, Erin may intensify to Category 3, which is a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph.

Erin's projected path and current conditions The storm is forecast to turn west-northwest tonight, potentially passing near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands over the weekend. The NHC cautions that life-threatening surf and rip currents are expected to impact the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and nearby territories, stated another ABC news report.

While a direct hit on the US mainland is uncertain, the risk of hazardous coastal conditions along the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the US East Coast next week is increasing.

Preparedness efforts underway The US Virgin Islands have accelerated their annual sandbag distribution program in anticipation of Erin’s impacts. Daryl Jaschen, Director of Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), stressed the importance of early preparation for wind-driven rain, marine hazards, and potential power disruptions, reported Fox News.

Jaschen was quoted in the report as saying that nearly 98 per cent of their goods come from outside the territory and noted they will have more logistical challenges compared to mainland states.

The US Coast Guard has implemented Port Condition Whiskey for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, advising all vessels to seek safe harbor. Cruise itineraries are also being adjusted, with the Royal Caribbean announcing route changes to avoid the storm.

Season outlook The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, is predicted to be above average, with up to 18 named storms and as many as five major hurricanes. Erin is the fifth named storm so far, following Andrea, Barry, Chantal, and Dexter, the ABC news report added.

FAQs Q1: When will Tropical Storm Erin become a hurricane? The NHC forecasts Erin will reach hurricane strength by Friday, August 15, 2025.

Q2: Which areas are at highest risk? Northern Leeward Islands, US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and possibly parts of the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the US East Coast are at risk.

Q3: Could Erin reach major hurricane status? Yes. Forecasters expect Erin to strengthen to Category 3 or higher by late Saturday.