Will Zohran Mamdani ever run for US president? His answer says it all

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ruled out any future presidential bid, saying he has no interest in changing the US Constitution to make himself eligible for the White House.

The 34-year-old Democratic socialist in an interview with ABC News' This Week on Sunday laughed off suggestions that he could one day run for president despite acknowledging his growing influence within the Democratic Party.

'The Constitution looks good the way it is' Asked whether he would support changing the Constitution so he could seek the presidency, Mamdani gave a brief response.

"No. I think the Constitution looks good the way it is."

Under the US Constitution, only natural-born US citizens aged 35 or older are eligible to become president.

Mamdani was born in Uganda, moved to the United States as a child and became a naturalized US citizen in 2018, making him constitutionally ineligible for the presidency.

Says democratic socialism can win nationwide While dismissing presidential ambitions, Mamdani argued that his brand of democratic socialism has growing appeal beyond New York.

"I think a democratic socialist can get elected anywhere across this country for any position."

Mamdani said the victories reflected growing demand for a different political agenda.

"I think we are seeing a hunger that is not just felt by New Yorkers, but frankly by Americans from coast to coast, for a new kind of politics, one that puts working people at the heart of it."

'Working people are asking the same questions' Asked whether he plans to play a larger role in the 2026 midterm elections, Mamdani said the issues that helped his allies win resonate nationwide.

"It's not just New York City where working people are asking themselves, why can't I afford my rent, why can't I afford my groceries, why can't I find enough money in my pocket for child care, no matter how hard I work?"

He said the candidates he backed would help carry that message into Congress.

"I'm so excited that these incredible soon-to-be congress members will be helping to lead the fight across the country."

Calls for Democrats to offer a broader vision Mamdani argued Democrats need to move beyond simply opposing President Donald Trump's administration.

"For far too long, all we've had to say as a party is opposition to the current administration. What do we have to say beyond that?"

He added: "What these candidates offer is a vision that extends beyond the midterms, it extends beyond 2028."

Defending ideological diversity within the Democratic Party, Mamdani said: "I think what makes our party a beautiful party is the fact that it's a big tent."

When ABC's Jonathan Karl noted Mamdani had also called for the party to have "a spine," the mayor quipped:

"Even a tent has to stay up."

Defends endorsement of controversial candidate Mamdani also defended his endorsement of Darializa Avila Chevalier, who has previously supported abolishing prisons, borders and police.

Asked whether those views could succeed nationally, he shifted the focus to economic concerns.

"The focus of her candidacy was about the struggle that working people are facing."

When pressed on whether he personally supports abolishing prisons, Mamdani responded: "There are prisons."

He added: “Safety is not something that's up for debate.”

Calls for Democrats to listen on Israel Mamdani said Democratic voters should shape the party's approach toward Israel.

"What New Yorkers want to see is a politics of conscience, a politics of clarity, a politics of conviction and to follow international law, to believe in the humanity of all people."

He added: "I think that our party needs to hear what Democrats are telling them."

Declines to endorse Jewish-state formulation Asked whether he supports a two-state solution, Mamdani did not give a direct answer, instead emphasizing equal rights.

"The way I see it is equal rights for all people."

Pressed on whether he supports Israel specifically as a Jewish state, he replied: "I support the state of Israel as a state with equal rights."

When Karl asked whether he supports Israel as a Jewish state, Mamdani said: “I think any state that privileges one religion over the other is one that I can't tell you I support, whether it be Israel or Saudi Arabia or anywhere else.”

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