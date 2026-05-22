William James quote of the day: ‘Believe life is worth living’

William James, born in New York City in 1842, became one of America’s most influential philosophers and psychologists. He studied medicine at Harvard, later taught physiology, psychology and philosophy there, and helped shape both pragmatism and functional psychology. His major works include The Principles of Psychology, The Will to Believe and Other Essays in Popular Philosophy, The Varieties of Religious Experience and Pragmatism. Britannica describes him as a leader of pragmatism and a founder of functionalism in psychology.

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“Be not afraid of life. Believe that life is worth living, and your belief will help create the fact.”

— William James

The quote comes from James’s 1895 address “Is Life Worth Living?”, later reprinted in The Will to Believe and Other Essays in Popular Philosophy. QuoteGarden notes the wording as part of James’s closing words in that address.

Meaning of the Quote William James’s quote is not shallow positive thinking. It is a practical philosophy of belief. He is saying that the way we approach life can shape the way life becomes available to us. If a person believes life is meaningless, they may stop looking for meaning, stop acting with courage, and stop creating possibilities. If a person believes life is worth living, that belief can push them to act, connect, build, endure and discover value.

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The quote also reflects James’s pragmatism: ideas matter because of what they do in life. Belief is not merely a thought inside the mind; it becomes a force that changes behaviour. A person who believes life can improve is more likely to seek help, take responsibility, build relationships, learn skills, and try again after failure.

The deeper lesson is that hope can be active. James is not saying life will always feel easy or fair. He is saying that belief in life’s worth can become one of the conditions that helps make life worth living.

Why This Quote Resonates This quote resonates strongly today because many people are facing uncertainty around work, identity, technology and mental well-being. Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 found that only 20% of employees worldwide were engaged in 2025, with low engagement estimated to cost the global economy $10 trillion in lost productivity.

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At the same time, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 says employers expect major shifts in jobs and skills through 2030, driven by technological change, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts and the green transition. In such a world, James’s quote becomes more than motivation. It becomes a survival mindset: believe that your effort, learning and choices can still matter, even when the future feels unstable.

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A concrete example is career reinvention. Someone learning AI tools, rebuilding after a layoff, changing industries, or recovering from failure may not feel confident at first. But if they believe life is still worth engaging with, they are more likely to take the next step — apply, study, ask for support, rebuild and continue.

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“The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it.”

— William James

This quote is widely attributed to James in public quote collections and aligns with his larger interest in meaning, action and the practical consequences of belief.

Together, both quotes create a rounded life lesson. The first says belief can help create a life worth living. The second asks what that life should be spent on. James is not arguing for private optimism alone; he is pointing toward meaningful action.

The combined message is clear: life becomes more worth living when belief turns into contribution. Hope is strengthened when it is connected to work, relationships, service, creativity or something that lasts beyond the self.

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How You Can Implement This Choose one reason to continue: Write down one person, goal, value, project or responsibility that makes life worth showing up for this week. Turn belief into action: Do one small thing that supports that belief — call someone, apply somewhere, restart a habit, write a page, or ask for help. Challenge despair with evidence: When your mind says “nothing will change,” list three times in your life when things did change after effort, time or support. Create a daily meaning ritual: Spend 10 minutes each day doing something that restores purpose — reading, walking, prayer, journaling, learning or helping someone. Spend life on something larger: Choose one contribution that outlasts the day: mentoring, building a skill, caring for family, creating work, or serving a community. Get support when belief feels impossible: Speak to a trusted person, counsellor, mentor or mental-health professional if hopelessness becomes heavy or persistent. “Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.”

— William James, widely attributed

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This line is widely associated with James, though strict source verification is recommended before publication. Its spirit fits the primary quote perfectly: belief must become behaviour. James’s message is that life’s worth is not always discovered before action; sometimes it is created through the courage to keep acting, caring and choosing meaning.

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