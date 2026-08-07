William Orbit, Grammy-winning producer, dies at 69

William Orbit, the acclaimed British musician, composer and record producer behind some of the most influential pop and electronic records of the past four decades, has died aged 69, his family announced on Friday.
The family confirmed that Orbit died at his home on 23 July, 2026, with the news shared publicly through his official Instagram account.
The statement read: "William Orbit 15 December 1956 - 23 July 2026. It is with profound sadness that the family and friends of William Orbit announce that William passed away at home on 23 July 2026. We are deeply saddened by his passing. He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness. We kindly ask that the privacy of William's family and close friends is respected during this difficult time (sic)."
No cause of death was disclosed.
Born William Mark Wainwright in London on 15 December 1956, Orbit emerged as one of Britain's most innovative producers, blending electronic music with mainstream pop long before the style became commonplace. He first gained recognition through projects including Torch Song and Bassomatic before establishing a successful solo career with the Strange Cargo series and Pieces in a Modern Style, which introduced orchestral works to a new audience through electronic reinterpretations.
Orbit achieved worldwide acclaim through his collaboration with Madonna on her 1998 album Ray of Light, widely regarded as one of the defining pop records of its era. The album marked a creative reinvention for the singer and earned multiple Grammy Awards, while Orbit himself received three Grammy wins during his career, including honours connected to Ray of Light and the hit song Beautiful Stranger.
Beyond Madonna, Orbit worked with an extensive list of international artists, including Blur, U2, All Saints, Pink, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Beth Orton and Sugababes. His production on All Saints' chart-topping singles "Pure Shores" and 'Black Coffee', along with Blur's experimental album 13, cemented his reputation as a producer capable of combining commercial appeal with sonic experimentation.
His work helped shape the sound of late-1990s and early-2000s pop, earning widespread respect from fellow musicians and critics alike.