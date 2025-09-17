Windsor Castle lit up with Trump, Jeffrey Epstein montage as POTUS visits UK; 4 arrested for ‘public stunt’

Four people were arrested on Tuesday following an ‘anauthorised projection’ of images of Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the royal Windsor Castle, as the POTUS arrived in UK for his second state visit.

Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday and is to be hosted by King Charles at the Windsor Castle.

The projection showcased a video montage on one of the towers where Trump will stay during his visit.

Who have been arrested? According to the AFP, the Donkey group was behind the stunt. They are known for its viral stunts targeting politicians.

The several-minute-long video montage featured Donald Trump’s mugshot, images of Jeffrey Epstein, newspaper clippings, and an old footage of the two men dancing together.

Following the incident, which the police described as a “public stunt," and “unauthorised projection,” four were taken into custody.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Trump has long faced scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sexual exploitation.

The Epstein case has also created tensions within the Republican Party. President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters have clashed with elements of the party over efforts to close the book on Epstein, raising expectations of new revelations.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer for political and economic talks at the PM’s country residence before returning to the United States.

Protests ahead of Trump's visit Even before Air Force One landed on Tuesday, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered in Windsor to protest his visit.

Protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers.