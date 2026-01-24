Winter storm alert across US: Region-wise forecast as ice, snow and extreme cold spread

A long-duration and potentially historic winter storm is impacting a large swath of the United States, bringing heavy snow, catastrophic ice, extreme cold and damaging winds from the Southern Plains to New England through Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

What’s driving the storm A surge of arctic high pressure from Central Canada is pushing bitterly cold air south across the Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast, while low pressure over the Gulf Coast feeds moisture northward. A second low developing along the Southeast Coast is forecast to track northeast along the Mid-Atlantic, intensifying the storm.

Check latest updates related to US winter storm HERE Texas Large portions of Texas are under Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Extreme Cold Warnings, the NWS said.

In East and North Texas, including Van Zandt, Henderson, Freestone, Anderson and Leon counties, ice accumulations of up to three-quarters of an inch are expected, according to the NWS Fort Worth office. Officials warned of widespread power outages, extensive tree damage and potentially impossible travel.

Across the Houston–Galveston region, including Houston, Sugar Land, Pasadena, Baytown and Galveston, the NWS Houston/Galveston office said mixed precipitation could produce ice accumulations up to a quarter inch, making bridges and overpasses especially dangerous.

In South Texas, including Corpus Christi, Kingsville and Laredo, the NWS Corpus Christi office has issued Cold Weather Advisories, Freeze Warnings and Extreme Cold Warnings, cautioning that wind chills could drop into the teens, threatening crops, plumbing and unprotected people.

Louisiana Parts of northern Louisiana could see ice accumulations exceeding half an inch, with locally higher totals possible, according to the NWS. Officials warned of long-lasting power outages and widespread tree damage.

Mississippi Central and northern Mississippi face the risk of significant icing, potentially exceeding one inch in some locations, the NWS said, increasing the likelihood of prolonged infrastructure damage and dangerous travel conditions.

Tennessee Southern Tennessee is expected to see freezing rain and sleet, while the Smoky Mountains region is under a High Wind Warning, according to the NWS Morristown office. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, with locally higher gusts near 80 mph at higher elevations, raising the risk of downed trees and power lines.

Arkansas The NWS warned of widespread icing and hazardous travel conditions across parts of Arkansas, particularly in areas south of the heaviest snow band.

Oklahoma Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected across large portions of Oklahoma, followed by dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, according to the NWS.

Ohio Heavy snowfall exceeding 12 inches is likely in parts of Ohio, the NWS said, with major travel disruptions expected.

Pennsylvania The NWS forecast heavy snow across portions of Pennsylvania, with hazardous road conditions and delays likely.

New York Upstate New York is expected to receive significant snowfall, with lake-effect snow compounding totals in some areas, according to the NWS.

Michigan Lake-effect snow is forecast across snowbelt regions of Michigan, creating hazardous travel conditions, the NWS said.

Maine A Winter Storm Watch is in effect across large portions of Maine, including Bangor, Orono, Bar Harbor and Calais, according to the NWS Caribou office. Snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches are possible from Sunday evening through late Monday night.

Along the coast, the NWS Gray office warned of heavy freezing spray in Penobscot Bay and Casco Bay, posing serious risks to mariners.