Winter storm alert! Schools closed in Connecticut, Central Texas, and Massachusetts on 27 January

A major winter storm dropped over a foot of snow across Connecticut, Central Texas, and Massachusetts forcing several schools to stay closed on Tuesday, according to a several media reports.

The ctpost reported that the bitter cold that followed will also stop the snow from melting for the next few days in Connecticut.

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - JANUARY 26: A massive winter storm brought frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. The storm left at least 10 people dead and hundreds of thousands without power.

Northern areas of the state received over 20 inches of snow on Sunday, while other regions saw totals ranging from 12 to 15 inches, according to National Weather Service data, the ctpost reported.

Schools closed in Boston Boston recorded 19 inches of snowfall in the past 24 hours, with more expected overnight and temperatures remaining dangerously low.

As a result, Boston Public Schools will remain closed on Tuesday, January 27.

Mayor Michelle Wu said the extra closure will allow crews to clear sidewalks and widen roads so students and the district’s 700 buses can travel safely.

Meanwhile, parts of Mississippi were struggling to recover from the state’s most severe ice storm since 1994, AP reported.

On Monday (local time), officials rushed to deliver cots, blankets, bottled water and generators to warming centers in the hardest-hit communities.

The University of Mississippi — where many students were without power — cancelled classes for the entire week as its Oxford campus remained encased in ice.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said on social media that so many trees, limbs and power lines had fallen that “it looks like a tornado went down every street.”

Winter storm in US: Travels affected A severe winter storm that brought heavy snow and freezing rain across large parts of the United States caused major travel disruptions on Monday, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed, according to a report by Reuters.

Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana — states with little experience handling severe winter conditions — were among the hardest hit, as dangerously cold weather is expected to persist well into next week, AFP reported. The National Weather Service told AFP that roughly 190 million people across the U.S. were under some type of extreme cold advisory.

New York City experienced its heaviest snowfall in years, with neighborhoods seeing between 8 and 15 inches (20 to 38 cm).