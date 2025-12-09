Winter storm batters East Coast of US, school closed in several parts — Check full list

A winter storm that hit the eastern coast of the US on Monday has prompted school closures and delayed opening times in several states, including Virginia and North Carolina.

Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued across nine US states, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting up to 14 inches of snow in some places between Monday and Wednesday.

Where are schools closed? As per local media reports by Fox 5 and ABC-affiliate WRIC, schools are closed in the following Virginia counties:

Amelia County Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Caroline County Public Schools

Charles City County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Fluvanna County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Lunenburg County Public Schools

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

New Kent County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Richmond City Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools Closures have also been announced in North Carolina, with WBTV reporting closures in:

Alleghany County Schools

Watauga County Schools West Virginia too, has announced school closures in some counties, as per WVNews:

Braxton

Clay

Fayette

Kanawha

Roane Where are school timings delayed? In several places, schools are not completely closed, but are either operating with delayed timings and/or shifting to remote learning.

In Virginia, Hanover County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 6 while Prince George County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 4.

King William County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have called for flexible learning days. Hopewell City Public Schools, meanwhile, has kept its essential personnel on standby, as per WRIC.

Fox 5 also reported that Culpeper County Schools, Orange County Schools, and Page County Schools would open 2 hours late on Tuesday.

In North Carolina, meanwhile, there's been more delays than closures, with the following schools running late or declaring remote learning days, as per WBTV:

Alexander County Schools

American Renaissance School

Ashe County Public Schools

Avery County Schools

Burke County Public Schools

Cabarrus County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Catawba County Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools

Cleveland County Schools

Gaston County Schools

Hickory City Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Kannapolis City Schools

Lake Norman Christian School

Lincoln Charter Denver

Lincoln Charter Lincoln

Lincoln County Schools

McDowell County Schools

Mitchell County Schools

Newton Conover City Schools

Piedmont Community Charter School

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Rutherford County Schools

Stanly County Schools

Sugar Creek Charter School

Victory Christian Academy

Western Piedmont Community College

Wilkes County Schools

Yancey County Schools In West Virginia, meanwhile, schools in several counties are running on delayed schedules, WVNews reported. They are: