Winter storm batters East Coast of US, school closed in several parts — Check full list

A winter storm that hit the eastern coast of the US on Monday has prompted school closures and delayed opening times in several states, including Virginia and North Carolina.
Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued across nine US states, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting up to 14 inches of snow in some places between Monday and Wednesday.
As per local media reports by Fox 5 and ABC-affiliate WRIC, schools are closed in the following Virginia counties:
Closures have also been announced in North Carolina, with WBTV reporting closures in:
West Virginia too, has announced school closures in some counties, as per WVNews:
In several places, schools are not completely closed, but are either operating with delayed timings and/or shifting to remote learning.
In Virginia, Hanover County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 6 while Prince George County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 4.
King William County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have called for flexible learning days. Hopewell City Public Schools, meanwhile, has kept its essential personnel on standby, as per WRIC.
Fox 5 also reported that Culpeper County Schools, Orange County Schools, and Page County Schools would open 2 hours late on Tuesday.
In North Carolina, meanwhile, there's been more delays than closures, with the following schools running late or declaring remote learning days, as per WBTV:
In West Virginia, meanwhile, schools in several counties are running on delayed schedules, WVNews reported. They are:
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.