Winter storm batters East Coast of US, school closed in several parts — Check full list

A winter storm that hit the eastern coast of the US on Monday has prompted school closures and delayed opening times in several states, including Virginia and North Carolina.
Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued across nine US states, with the National Weather Service (NWS) predicting up to 14 inches of snow in some places between Monday and Wednesday.
Where are schools closed?
As per local media reports by Fox 5 and ABC-affiliate WRIC, schools are closed in the following Virginia counties:
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Brunswick County Public Schools
- Buckingham County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Charles City County Public Schools
- Chesterfield County Public Schools
- Colonial Heights Public Schools
- Cumberland County Public Schools
- Dinwiddie County Public Schools
- Fluvanna County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- King and Queen County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Lunenburg County Public Schools
- Mecklenburg County Public Schools
- New Kent County Public Schools
- Nottoway County Public Schools
- Petersburg City Public Schools
- Powhatan County Public Schools
- Prince Edward County Public Schools
- Richmond City Public Schools
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools
- Sussex County Public Schools
Closures have also been announced in North Carolina, with WBTV reporting closures in:
- Alleghany County Schools
- Watauga County Schools
West Virginia too, has announced school closures in some counties, as per WVNews:
- Braxton
- Clay
- Fayette
- Kanawha
- Roane
Where are school timings delayed?
In several places, schools are not completely closed, but are either operating with delayed timings and/or shifting to remote learning.
In Virginia, Hanover County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 6 while Prince George County Public Schools have declared Employee Code 4.
King William County Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools have called for flexible learning days. Hopewell City Public Schools, meanwhile, has kept its essential personnel on standby, as per WRIC.
Fox 5 also reported that Culpeper County Schools, Orange County Schools, and Page County Schools would open 2 hours late on Tuesday.
In North Carolina, meanwhile, there's been more delays than closures, with the following schools running late or declaring remote learning days, as per WBTV:
- Alexander County Schools
- American Renaissance School
- Ashe County Public Schools
- Avery County Schools
- Burke County Public Schools
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Caldwell County Schools
- Catawba County Schools
- Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
- Cleveland County Schools
- Gaston County Schools
- Hickory City Schools
- Iredell-Statesville Schools
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Lake Norman Christian School
- Lincoln Charter Denver
- Lincoln Charter Lincoln
- Lincoln County Schools
- McDowell County Schools
- Mitchell County Schools
- Newton Conover City Schools
- Piedmont Community Charter School
- Rowan-Salisbury Schools
- Rutherford County Schools
- Stanly County Schools
- Sugar Creek Charter School
- Victory Christian Academy
- Western Piedmont Community College
- Wilkes County Schools
- Yancey County Schools
In West Virginia, meanwhile, schools in several counties are running on delayed schedules, WVNews reported. They are: