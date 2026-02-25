Winter storm disruptions: Are schools open or closed today in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut?

A fresh round of snow is complicating recovery efforts across the US Northeast just days after a historic blizzard buried parts of the region under up to two feet of snow, knocked out power and forced widespread school closures.

A new system is bringing additional snowfall to parts of Connecticut, New York and Michigan, adding to the disruption caused by what forecasters described as a historic storm.

Connecticut schools close or delay as fresh snow moves in According to the New Haven Register, a clipper system is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow during the morning hours, potentially creating slippery conditions for commuters. Snow began falling by daybreak and is forecast to taper off around noon.

The new snowfall comes on the heels of a powerful blizzard that swept through the state Sunday evening into Monday, dumping as much as two feet of snow in some areas. The storm led to widespread school closures and knocked out power for thousands of residents.

With additional snowfall expected just two days after a blizzard swept across parts of Connecticut, several schools will either stay closed or open late on Wednesday.

Attendance drops after blizzard as NYC schools reopen Classroom attendance fell sharply on Tuesday after in-person classes resumed across New York City following a snow day caused by a historic blizzard, according to CBS News.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced on Monday afternoon that public schools would reopen, a decision that drew criticism from some officials and educators. A petition urging the city to shift to remote learning reportedly gathered about 170,000 signatures.

Citywide attendance stood at 63% on Tuesday, Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said, compared with a typical attendance rate of about 89% last school year.

The mayor and chancellor also said roughly 12,000 teachers called out.

A city spokesperson defended the move to resume in-person learning, saying schools are “critical to the stability, health, and wellness of nearly 900,000 young New Yorkers.”

The official added that schools provide essential services including meal programs, mental health support, child care and education.

Meanwhile, residents in Staten Island were still digging out days after the storm. Several inches of snow and ice remained on roads Wednesday morning, with some cars buried under heavy snowfall.

New Jersey school delays and flexible attendance In New Jersey, cleanup from the Blizzard of 2026 continues, prompting some North Jersey districts to delay openings Wednesday, Feb. 25, according to northjersey.com.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation warned that snow showers overnight could affect the morning commute, with a few inches possible in northwest parts of the state.