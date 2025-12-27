Winter storm disrupts US holiday travel as over 1,000 flights cancelled, delayed

Heavy snow has disrupted holiday travel across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, with more than thousand flights delayed or cancelled as large number of people took to US roads and airports during the busy period between Christmas and New Year's

Meanwhile, New York City had recorded just under three inches of snow, about half of what some forecasts had initially predicted, news agency AP reported

Even so, the storm caused widespread disruption, forcing the cancellation of at least 1,500 flights from Friday night through Saturday, according to data from flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Warnings of hazardous weather conditions Several airports across the United States, including Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport issued snow warnings on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The posts were aimed at cautioning the travellers that adverse weather conditions could lead to disruptions in flight operations.

View full Image Snowplows clear snow on December 26, 2025 in New York. New York, the US largest city, was bracing for up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow overnight, the most in four years. ( AFP )

The National Weather Service also issued similar warnings, saying hazardous travel conditions were likely from the Great Lakes through the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England, with the potential for tree damage and power outages.

Meanwhile, the weather forecasters expected the storm to to weaken by Saturday morning.

New York declares state of emergency In response to the possibility of adverse weather conditions, the New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for more than half of the state.

Acting New Jersey Governor Tahesha Way followed by declaring a state of emergency for all of New Jersey, “due to a severe winter storm causing dangerous weather conditions, including heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” said was quoted as saying by AP.

“This storm will cause dangerous road conditions and impact holiday travel," Way added in her statement.

View full Image Snow-covered Central Park in New York City on December 27, 2025. ( AFP )

She also urged people to avoid travel during the storm and allow crews to tend to the roads. Drivers are also advised to plan their travel accordingly, keep monitoring the conditions and road closures, and follow all necessary safety protocols for their convenience.

These warnings come after a fast-moving winter storm swept across the Tri-State area overnight, bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the National Weather Service (NWS) New York said.