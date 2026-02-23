Winter Storm Hernando LIVE: Over 5,000 flights cancelled in US; New York City public schools closed on February 23?

Winter Storm Hernando Live: The “Blizzard of 2026” is officially underway as Winter Storm Hernando rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, spurring the first blizzard warnings for New York City and Boston in almost ten years.
Millions across New York City and much of the northeastern U.S. remained home on Monday under road travel bans and blizzard warnings as heavy snow and strong winds created whiteout conditions throughout the densely populated region, as reported by AP.
Snow fell at rates of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) per hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts, with some areas accumulating more than a foot (30 cm) since Sunday, accompanied by wind gusts over 30 mph (48 kph) and low visibility, AP reported.
New York City, the nation's largest school district, ordered all public school buildings closed for a traditional snow day, with no remote instruction and all after-school programs cancelled, Reuters reported.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a state of emergency and ordered non-essential vehicles off city roads from Sunday night to noon Monday, saying plows and emergency crews needed the streets clear as snowfall intensified. The city is under its first blizzard warning since 2017.
Significant snowfall totals included 22.5 inches (57 cm) at Long Island MacArthur Airport, around 18 inches (46 cm) in Newark, New Jersey, and roughly 15 inches (38 cm) in New York City’s Central Park. Both New London, Connecticut, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island, recorded 17 inches (43 cm) of snow, AP reported.
More than 5,000 flights in and out of the United States were cancelled for Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most were cancelled in New York, New Jersey and Boston, AP reported.
Get all the Winter Storm Hernando Live Updates here on Mint.
Speed limits on New Jersey interstates and state highways have been lowered temporarily to 35 mph (56.3 kph) under an emergency traffic regulation order, AP reported.
The order started Sunday afternoon and includes the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway. (AP)
About 150 million people were under cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings Sunday in the eastern portion of the U.S., with single-digit temperatures in southern states and the coldest air mass in South Florida since December 1989, said Peter Mullinax, a National Weather Service meteorologist in College Park, Maryland, as reported by AP.
The name of the winter storm is Hernando. Blizzards are dangerous winter storms that are a combination of blowing snow and wind resulting in very low visibilities.
Yellow Warning – Winter Storm
Location: Prince Edward Island
Issued: 7 hours ago by Environment and Climate Change Canada
Hazardous winter conditions are expected, with total snowfall forecasted at 15 to 25 cm, and locally higher amounts possible.
“New York City public schools will be closed on Monday, February 23. There will be no remote instruction. All after-school activities will be cancelled. Family Welcome Centers will also be closed to in-person visits. Families will be assisted virtually by appointment. For more information, visit nyc.gov/schools,” the official advisory of city of New York noted.