Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A significant winter storm could bring widespread disruptions from the southern Plains to the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast next week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. If the system reaches its full potential, it may deliver the biggest snowfall of the season for millions.
"The brewing snowstorm will have two key pieces associated with it," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathon Porter. "Those being a fresh injection of Arctic air and the fact that it will be the caboose in the long train of February storms as the last storm in a series is often the strongest."
A frigid Arctic air mass from Canada will spread across the Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, setting the stage for lake-effect snow early in the week. A storm system over the Midwest could merge with another system moving from the Northwest into the southern Plains. If the two systems "phase," the Northeast could see a powerful nor’easter with heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal impacts.
Even if the systems remain separate, a swath of light to moderate snowfall is still expected from the southern Plains to parts of the Atlantic coast. AccuWeather forecasters highlight two key areas where 6 or more inches of snow could fall: one over Kansas and Oklahoma, where powdery snow is likely, and another from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and New England, where abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture could fuel heavier accumulations.
If the storm takes a weaker and more southern track, areas along the I-20 corridor in the South could experience a wintry mix followed by freezing conditions. Strong winds and bitter cold may follow the storm's departure, potentially preventing a rapid warm-up in the Central and Southeast states.
AccuWeather warns that this storm could rival past moderate to heavy snow events in Oklahoma and Kansas from earlier this winter. Travelers and residents in the affected areas should monitor updates and prepare for potential disruptions.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.