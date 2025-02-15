Winter storm to bring widespread snowfall and disruptions across US; Heavy snowfall likely in Kansas, Oklahoma

A significant winter storm could bring widespread disruptions from the southern Plains to the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast next week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. If the system reaches its full potential, it may deliver the biggest snowfall of the season for millions.

Meteorologist warns of a strong storm setup "The brewing snowstorm will have two key pieces associated with it," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathon Porter. "Those being a fresh injection of Arctic air and the fact that it will be the caboose in the long train of February storms as the last storm in a series is often the strongest."

Arctic air to set the stage for heavy snow A frigid Arctic air mass from Canada will spread across the Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, setting the stage for lake-effect snow early in the week. A storm system over the Midwest could merge with another system moving from the Northwest into the southern Plains. If the two systems "phase," the Northeast could see a powerful nor’easter with heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal impacts.

Areas at risk for significant snow accumulation Even if the systems remain separate, a swath of light to moderate snowfall is still expected from the southern Plains to parts of the Atlantic coast. AccuWeather forecasters highlight two key areas where 6 or more inches of snow could fall: one over Kansas and Oklahoma, where powdery snow is likely, and another from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and New England, where abundant Gulf and Atlantic moisture could fuel heavier accumulations.

Potential Southern impact and freezing conditions If the storm takes a weaker and more southern track, areas along the I-20 corridor in the South could experience a wintry mix followed by freezing conditions. Strong winds and bitter cold may follow the storm's departure, potentially preventing a rapid warm-up in the Central and Southeast states.

Travel and safety warnings AccuWeather warns that this storm could rival past moderate to heavy snow events in Oklahoma and Kansas from earlier this winter. Travelers and residents in the affected areas should monitor updates and prepare for potential disruptions.