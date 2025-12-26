Winter storm to impact New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; up to 8 inches of snow expected

A significant winter storm is set to impact New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and surrounding areas late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. NWS NYC warns that significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Snowfall forecast Winter storm warning areas:

Locations: New York City, Northeast New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, Nassau, Western Suffolk, Fairfield counties (4 PM Friday – 1 PM Saturday); Eastern Suffolk and New Haven counties (7 PM Friday – 1 PM Saturday)

Expected snowfall: 5-9 inches, with some areas exceeding 10 inches in heavy snow bands

Peak snowfall rates: 1-2 inches per hour, possibly higher in localized areas

Impacts: Hazardous travel, snow-covered roads, and reduced visibility

Winter weather advisory areas:

Locations: Middlesex and New London counties, CT (7 PM Friday – 1 PM Saturday)

Expected snowfall: 3-5 inches, with worst-case 6-8 inches

Peak snowfall rates: Up to 1 inch per hour

Impacts: Slippery roads and difficult driving conditions

Snow type and temperature:

-Dry/powdery snow expected Friday evening, turning wetter overnight into Saturday morning

-Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 20s

Forecast uncertainty:

-The heaviest snow band locations remain uncertain, which could affect total accumulation

-Some areas may see lower totals if sleet mixes in

Safety tips from NYC Emergency Management Inside the home:

-Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

-Avoid using stoves or ovens to heat your home

-Do not leave space heaters unattended; plug them directly into wall outlets

-Call @nyc311 for assistance if you need help staying warm

Outside:

-Be careful on slippery sidewalks and roads

-Wear warm layered clothing, hats, and sturdy boots

-Recognize signs of frostbite and hypothermia

-Bring pets and service animals indoors

NYC Emergency Management also noted that flurries will start Friday afternoon and intensify in the evening, with total snow accumulation predicted at 4-8 inches.

Travel and road impacts -Snow is expected to be plowable and may require shoveling

-Commuters should anticipate hazardous driving conditions and slower travel times

-Holiday travelers should expect airport delays due to snow and reduced visibility