Winter storm warnings in US: Millions brace for over a foot of snow—which states have highest risk of extreme rainfall?

Winter storm warnings are active across parts of the US as millions prepare for more than a foot of snowfall. Between Tuesday and Thursday, some states could see up to 17 inches, prompting the National Weather Service to issue multiple warnings and urge people to drive carefully or postpone air travel, according to The Mirror.

Winter storms can produce heavy snow, ice buildup, and strong winds, creating low visibility and dangerously slick or even blocked roads, according to Newsweek, a hazardous mix. These conditions are particularly risky during high-traffic times such as the morning and evening commute.

US weather: Which states have highest risk of extreme rainfall? The states expected to face the highest risk of heavy snowfall include Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Colorado is at the greatest risk for heavy snowfall, with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains potentially receiving up to 17 inches from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, The Mirror report noted. For residents in the area, travel may become “very difficult to impossible.”

In Larimer County, particularly Fort Collins, snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Wednesday afternoon, Newsweek reported. The Boulder and Denver metro areas, along with Castle Rock and the Palmer Divide, could each see up to 6 inches, while areas at the base of the foothills may get as much as 8 inches by Wednesday evening.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Colorado could see the state’s highest snowfall, with totals ranging from 8 to 20 inches. Other areas under the winter storm warning may receive between 4 and 11 inches. In New Mexico, the NWS has issued warnings for the East Slopes and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, as well as the Johnson and Bartlett Mesas, including Raton Pass. Snowfall in these areas could range from 2 to 13 inches, according to the NWS.

Meteorologist Brian Hurley spoke to Newsweek on Wednesday about the storm, stating, “mainly west of I-25 is where we are expecting more snow accumulations. The Denver area is still seeing light snow and further south could see more inches near Pueblo”.

“The heavier amounts are going to be in those mountainous areas into northern New Mexico. We're also looking at potentially more snow in Northwest Colorado towards the end of the week, but it won't get into the front range much,” Hurley added.