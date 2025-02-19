Some North Texas school districts have announced delayed start times for Wednesday due to dangerously cold temperatures, with wind chills dropping below zero, according to Fox 4. North Texas woke up to freezing temperatures in the teens, with snow flurries observed in some areas early Wednesday morning. Despite the severe cold, Fox 4 reported that there were no widespread road issues as commuters began their morning drives.

The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) stated, as per the report, that all schools would operate on a regular schedule. “After consulting with the National Weather Service and monitoring precipitation, we are proceeding with regular hours for both schools and offices tomorrow,” FWISD said in a press release. “However, families should prepare for cold morning temperatures. To ensure students remain comfortable throughout the day, we encourage parents and guardians to have their children dress in warm layers.”

Carolinas adjust school schedules amid wintry mix In the Carolinas, school districts adjusted their schedules in response to a winter system expected to bring snow and rain to the region, WBTV reported. Some schools in the area opted to close or shift to remote learning. The Charlotte area was projected to receive up to one inch of snow on Wednesday, while northern and western areas could see several more inches. Meanwhile, regions south and east of Charlotte were more likely to experience a wintry mix.

