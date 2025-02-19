Winter weather disrupts school schedules across multiple states in the US; check details

  • Schools across the US are modifying schedules due to severe winter weather. Some North Texas districts have delayed classes, while closures are reported in the Carolinas ahead of snow and rain. In Northeast Ohio, over 200 schools shut down after heavy snowfall.

Livemint
Published19 Feb 2025, 06:41 PM IST
A school bus travels northbound on Highway 360 as a sign warns motorists of ice preparations ahead of expected temperatures dipping below zero Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Grand Prairie, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Some North Texas school districts have announced delayed start times for Wednesday due to dangerously cold temperatures, with wind chills dropping below zero, according to Fox 4. North Texas woke up to freezing temperatures in the teens, with snow flurries observed in some areas early Wednesday morning. Despite the severe cold, Fox 4 reported that there were no widespread road issues as commuters began their morning drives.

The Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) stated, as per the report, that all schools would operate on a regular schedule. “After consulting with the National Weather Service and monitoring precipitation, we are proceeding with regular hours for both schools and offices tomorrow,” FWISD said in a press release. “However, families should prepare for cold morning temperatures. To ensure students remain comfortable throughout the day, we encourage parents and guardians to have their children dress in warm layers.”

Carolinas adjust school schedules amid wintry mix

In the Carolinas, school districts adjusted their schedules in response to a winter system expected to bring snow and rain to the region, WBTV reported. Some schools in the area opted to close or shift to remote learning. The Charlotte area was projected to receive up to one inch of snow on Wednesday, while northern and western areas could see several more inches. Meanwhile, regions south and east of Charlotte were more likely to experience a wintry mix.

Northeast Ohio schools close amid freezing conditions

More than 200 schools in Northeast Ohio have announced closures or delays due to frigid temperatures following a heavy snowfall over the weekend. According to FOX 8, several school districts, including Akron Public Schools, Avon Lake City Schools, Canton City Schools, and Elyria City Schools, were among those affected.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 06:41 PM IST
