Winter weather warning: 8 US states brace for ‘dangerously cold conditions’ – Check which areas will be affected

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe winter weather warning for eight states in the United States for this weekend as parts of the northern and central regions brace for snow, ice, and dangerously cold conditions.

Which 8 US states will be affected? Alaska

Iowa

South Dakota

Nebraska

Minnesota

Wyoming

Wisconsin

Michigan Drivers across these states are being urged to slow down, use caution, and check local travel advisories before hitting the road.

Alaska: Up to 4 inches of snow predicted In Alaska, the Kuskokwim Delta Coast and Nunivak Island are expected to witness blowing snow and strong southeasterly winds from early Sunday morning.

According to the forecasters, four inches of snow could accumulate before temperatures rise, bringing a rain-and-snow mix by Sunday afternoon. It also warned that strong winds gusting at 50 miles per hour may reduce visibility to less than half a mile.

The NWS said travel in the area “could be very difficult” during the height of the storm.

Forecast for Upper Midwest — Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota Across the Upper Midwest, snow has already begun falling from northern Iowa into South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. The weather advisory for these states remains in effect through midday Saturday.

The weather agency said that the snow accumulations are generally between 1 and 3 inches in the region. However, heavier snowfall is expected in areas likely between Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

Lower visibility and slippery roads are likely in parts of northwest Iowa, including Carroll, Denison, and Emmetsburg, will likely.

Wyoming braces for 3-6 inches of snow The weather agency said that in the Northern and Wyoming Black Hills, snow accumulation could reach between 3 and 6 inches, with gusts up to 50 mph creating blowing snow.

The weather conditions have been flagged as potentially dangerous for driving.

2-8 inches of snow in cards for Wisconsin In Wisconsin, the NWS has issued winter weather advisories for Vilas, Ashland, and Iron counties from Saturday evening through early Monday. Forecasters expect 2 to 8 inches of snow in the region, depending on elevation.

Michigan: Heavy snow accumulation likely in Upper Peninsula The Upper Peninsula in Northern Michigan is bracing for the heaviest snow accumulation in the state. The NWS said that Marquette, Alger, Gogebic, and Luce counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could see between 4 and 10 inches of snow through Monday.

The weather services warned that the hazardous conditions could affect the commuters on Monday, as travel may become difficult or even impossible during periods of intense snowfall.