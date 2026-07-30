Wisconsin brewery that promised free beer the day Trump dies now faces license revocation

A Wisconsin brewery that drew widespread attention after promising free beer to customers upon the death of President Donald Trump is facing the loss of its alcohol permit.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) plans to revoke the alcohol license of Minocqua Brewing Company by August 4, according to a newsletter published on Sunday (july 26) by the brewery's owner, Kirk Bangstad.

Bangstad, who describes Minocqua Brewing Company as "the state's most progressive brewery," said he intends to challenge the decision in court and is asking supporters to help fund the legal fight.

Owner vows legal battle In a post published on Substack, Bangstad said he received a July 15 letter informing him of the state's decision and pledged to contest it.

"As you can imagine, I'm not taking this lying down," he wrote. "We're going to fight the state of Wisconsin tooth and nail, and once again, they'll have to pry me out of my taprooms before I stop selling beer to thirsty progressives who come to visit us."

He also appealed for financial support, saying previous legal battles had cost him around $100,000 before reaching court.

"Fighting to keep my business alive means I have to pay lawyers, and that's never cheap," Bangstad wrote, urging readers to contribute to the brewery's legal defense fund.

Brewery disputes alleged violations Bangstad said the Department of Revenue's Division of Alcoholic Beverages cited multiple regulatory violations as grounds for revoking the permit.

However, he argued that the alleged infractions were minor and did not justify shutting down the business.

The brewery operates taprooms in Minocqua and Madison and has until August 4 to appeal the revocation.

Owner alleges political retaliation Bangstad suggested the enforcement action may be politically motivated, arguing that his outspoken political views have made his business a target.

"Everyone reading this, Democrat or Republican, should recoil at the thought of a small and thriving business being destroyed by their state government over such small violations—especially a brewery in the state of Wisconsin!" he wrote.

State officials have not publicly linked the proposed revocation to the brewery's political activities.

Controversial social media posts drew attention The brewery came under scrutiny after a January social media post appeared to promise free beer on the day President Donald Trump dies.

The post read: "Free beer, all day long the day he dies. Show us this post when it happens in a few months and we'll make good on that promise."

The brewery later clarified that the offer would apply at its Madison taproom year-round and at its Minocqua location during the summer months.

Following reports of shots being fired while Trump was attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April, the brewery's Facebook page also posted: "Well, we almost got #freebeerday."

The posts generated widespread criticism online, though the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has not said they were a factor in its decision to revoke the brewery's alcohol permit.