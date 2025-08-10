Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash floods, heavy rain, and widespread power outages

Flash flooding forced the cancellation of the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday after persistent heavy rainfall drenched multiple Midwest states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The 11-day event at the fairgrounds in West Allis, just outside Milwaukee, was cut short as water inundated the grounds.

Organisers expressed regret over the cancellation but stressed safety concerns. “We are saddened we cannot deliver this final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, but know that this is the best decision with current conditions and the forecast ahead,” a statement from the fair’s organizers said.

Severe weather warnings and widespread impact The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for large parts of the region. Forecasters warned of “repeated rounds of heavy rain,” accompanied by hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes on Sunday.

Milwaukee and surrounding areas were particularly hard hit, with some locations recording up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain by early Sunday. The heavy rains caused significant disruptions, including widespread power outages affecting nearly 47,000 We Energies customers in southeast Wisconsin.

Emergency response and public safety Milwaukee firefighters reported responding to more than 600 calls related to gas leaks, electrical outages, and water rescues. City crews worked overnight to remove surface water from streets.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works issued a safety advisory urging residents: “Please continue to avoid flooded areas and do not walk or drive through standing water.”

Storm damage and casualties elsewhere The storms also took a toll in Nebraska, where strong winds caused a fatality in eastern parts of the state when a tree fell on a woman’s vehicle. In Lincoln, the state capital, the Nebraska State Penitentiary suffered damage to two housing units, displacing 387 prisoners. Authorities confirmed all staff and inmates were safe and accounted for, the state Department of Correctional Services said.

Event cancellations extend beyond Wisconsin The severe weather also forced the cancellation of USA Triathlon’s Sprint and Paratriathlon National Championships in Milwaukee, where thousands of athletes had been expected to compete.

