Wisconsin student Eliotte Heinz still missing: Search enters day 4 — Mother pleads for public’s help

The mother of missing Wisconsin graduate student Eliotte Heinz said she is holding onto hope as the frantic search for her 22-year-old daughter stretches into a fourth day. Eliotte vanished early Sunday morning after leaving a bar in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“We’re all just trying to stay positive and get her home,” Amber Heinz told Fox News Digital. “That’s our focus. We are praying for the best possible outcome, which is Eliotte to come back to us and continue on her journey as she grows and becomes the amazing person that she is.”

Disappearance timeline Eliotte, a student at Viterbo University enrolled in its mental health counseling program, had been out Saturday night with friends at the Bronco Bar in downtown La Crosse. She left the bar around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Roughly an hour later, surveillance footage captured her walking near the Mississippi River waterfront — the last known sighting of her. The area is about a 30-minute walk from the bar.

'We talk all the time' Amber Heinz told the news outlet that the family immediately grew concerned when they couldn’t reach Eliotte later that morning.

“Sunday morning, we tried to reach her, and we were unable to get a hold of her,” she said. “We talk all the time. We talked to her that week. We were texting back and forth, but on Sunday morning when we couldn’t get a hold of her, we knew that something was going on.”

Community joins the search Eliotte’s loved ones have been actively distributing missing person flyers across the city, as per the news publication, and police and volunteers continue to comb the area near the river and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We’re just really letting the police department focus on their job here right now and just trying to get her picture out there,” Amber said, as per the news outlet. “That’s what we’re here for. We’re here for Eliotte and keeping our focus on her and getting her home.”

University and family issue appeal Viterbo University shared a message from the Heinz family on Facebook, thanking the community for its outpouring of support. The message emphasised the importance of sharing Eliotte’s photo and information across social media.

“The most important thing you can do is continue sharing Eliotte’s information on social media,” the family said.

The family is also urging residents near the last known location to review any security or doorbell camera footage from the early hours of Sunday morning.