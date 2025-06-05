Donald Trump says Elon Musk has ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ as Tesla boss mocks him with 2013 tweet

Elon Musk on Thursday took a direct jab at US President Donald Trump over his ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ – his most pointed attack at the Republican leader after the Tesla CEO exited his government role.

Resharing a old X post of Trump, which he posted in 2013, Musk said, “Wise words”.

“I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed,” the US President said in one of his old posts on X.

Trump on Wednesday said the nation's debt ceiling should be eliminated as a provision of his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which would raise the debt ceiling before it expires in August.

Throwing further shade on Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, Musk said, “Slim Beautiful Bill for the win”.

“Keep the good, remove the bad,” he added.

Continuing his barrage of digs at his former ally, the Tesla CEO further shared a 2012 post that Trump made.

“No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed,” Trump had said at the time.

Sharing this, Musk wrote, “I couldn’t agree more!”

Donald Trump says he is ‘disappointed’ Meanwhile President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” with Elon Musk after his former backer and advisor lambasted his signature bill.

Trump suggested the world’s richest man misses being in the White House and has “Trump derangement syndrome.”

The Republican president reflected on his fallout with Musk in front of reporters in the Oval Office even as Musk continued a storm of social media posts attacking Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and warning it will increase the federal deficit.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I was surprised,” Trump told reporters.

“I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here... All of a sudden, he had a problem,” he added.