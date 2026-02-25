With bleak hope of Nancy Guthrie's return, daughter Savannah's emotional post says mother ‘may already be gone’

Nancy Guthrie's family is still holding out for a miracle and hope that the 84-year-old, who has been missing for over three weeks now, would be found alive, but her youngest daughter and ‘Today’ show host Savannah also acknowledged that they realise it might be too late.

In an Instagram post, ‘Today’ show host and Nancy's youngest daughter, Savannah, said, “She may already be gone.” “She may already have gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven.”

The family has also offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of her mother, Nancy.

Savannah said her family needs to know where her mother is, no matter what happened. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home,” she said.

$500,000 donation Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday that her family also will donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case – what we know Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the next day.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped, and the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked man who was outside Guthrie’s front door on the night she vanished.

Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven’t publicly revealed much evidence. Since the first days of her disappearance, authorities have expressed concern about Nancy Guthrie’s health because she needs vital daily medicine.

Several hundred people are working the Guthrie investigation, and more than 20,000 tips have been received, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said. The FBI and other agencies are assisting.

The porch camera footage released two weeks ago, which showed a man wearing a backpack and gloves outside Nancy Guthrie's house, gave investigators their first major break. But it has also fueled intense speculation.

The sheriff’s department said on Monday that it’s aware of differences in the masked person’s clothing depicted in various images that were released, namely with and without a backpack.

“There is no date or time stamp associated with these images,” the department said. “Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

Is Annie Guthrie a suspect? No, Annie Guthrie, Nancy's eldest daughter, who saw her last before the disappearance, is not a suspect. The police have searched her residence at least twice in connection with Nancy's kidnapping.

A week ago, Sheriff Chris Nanos said that members of Guthrie’s family, including siblings and spouses, are not suspects.