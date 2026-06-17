‘Without me, there would be no Israel,’ claims Trump as he seeks to finalise a peace deal with Iran

As the United States and Iran appear to be finalising a deal to end the war that will reportedly bring stability and peace in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump's ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seem to be worsening. Following the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Trump slammed Netanyahu and claimed credit for Tel Aviv's existence.
"Without me, there would be no Israel," Trump said as he unloaded on Netanyahu with rhetoric that no other American leader has dared to use publicly. The US President has also described the Israeli PM as "crazy."
He added, "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did. I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”
The tension comes as Trump slammed recent attacks in Lebanon, which threatened to jeopardise negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He has been pushing for a deal with the Islamic Republic as he faces growing political backlash at home, where the war is unpopular and has driven up gasoline prices.
Citing Aaron David Miller, who served as an adviser on Middle East issues to Democratic and Republican administrations over two decades, the news agency AP reported, "If Netanyahu gets in between something Trump really wants, and that’s out of this war, he’s prepared to use the leverage that he has."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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