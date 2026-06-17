‘Without me, there would be no Israel,’ claims Trump as he seeks to finalise a peace deal with Iran

As the United States and Iran appear to be finalising a deal to end the war that will reportedly bring stability and peace in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump's ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seem to be worsening. Following the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Trump slammed Netanyahu and claimed credit for Tel Aviv's existence.
"Without me, there would be no Israel," Trump said as he unloaded on Netanyahu with rhetoric that no other American leader has dared to use publicly. The US President has also described the Israeli PM as "crazy."
He added, "Without the US, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other President was willing to do what I did. I have had a great relationship with Bibi. Now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”
The tension comes as Trump slammed recent attacks in Lebanon, which threatened to jeopardise negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He has been pushing for a deal with the Islamic Republic as he faces growing political backlash at home, where the war is unpopular and has driven up gasoline prices.
Citing Aaron David Miller, who served as an adviser on Middle East issues to Democratic and Republican administrations over two decades, the news agency AP reported, "If Netanyahu gets in between something Trump really wants, and that’s out of this war, he’s prepared to use the leverage that he has."
This is a developing story. More details awaited.