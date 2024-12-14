A woman who has accused Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her at the age of 13 has admitted to making “some mistakes” in her recollections of the night in question. Despite the inconsistencies in her story, she maintains that her core allegations remain true.

The woman in the lawsuit, made these statements during an interview with NBC News. Her accusations are tied to an alleged incident that took place 24 years ago at an awards show after-party.

While acknowledging that her memory of certain events may have discrepancies, she emphasized that this does not invalidate her claims. “The inconsistencies in my story do not mean my allegations are false,” she told NBC News.

Her lawyer has asserted that the investigation into her claims will continue as they work to gather evidence and build the case. The lawsuit initially targeted Diddy alone but was amended to also include Jay-Z as a defendant, accusing both musicians of participation in the alleged assault.

The woman, according to NBC News, alleged she was driven from her hometown of Rochester, New York, to New York City to attend the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. After the event, Combs’ limo driver reportedly offered her a ride to an after-party, where she claimed she interacted with musicians Benji Madden and his brother. However, Madden's representatives have confirmed they were on tour in the Midwest during the time in question.

Her father also cast doubt on the woman’s story, stating that he does not recall driving her home from the alleged assault, despite her claims. Additionally, her friend, who reportedly drove her to the awards, has since died, adding further complications to her narrative.

Lawsuit expands with Jay-Z’s allegations Initially, the woman sued Combs alone, alleging she was raped at an after-party. However, she amended her lawsuit last week to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, accusing him of participating in the assault.

Jay-Z has denied the accusations, with his attorney Alex Spiro calling the allegations false and urging the court to dismiss the case. Spiro criticized Tony Buzbee, the woman’s lawyer, saying: “It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press.”

In response to the claims, Jay-Z issued a statement calling the allegations “false,” stating, “True justice is coming... This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but soon.”

Claims of assault details The woman’s lawsuit alleges that while in a limousine on the way to the after-party, she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement and later consumed a drink that left her “woozy and lightheaded.” She claimed she then went into a bedroom to rest, where Combs, Jay-Z, and another unnamed celebrity entered and sexually assaulted her.

After escaping, she reportedly fled to a nearby gas station and called for help.