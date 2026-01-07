Woman shot to death by ICE agents in Minneapolis: Report

The US Department of Homeland Security has revealed that members of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have fatally shot down a woman in Minneapolis, as per a Bloomberg report.

The ICE officer shot the woman when she was in her vehicle in a residential area in Minneapolis, as per DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

After the incident, protestors gathered at the scene and vented their anger out at local police personnel and federal officers present, including senior US Customs and Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who was the face of ICE crackdwons in major US cities like Los Angeles and Chicago.

Chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” and “ICE out of Minnesota!” were heard.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also slammed ICE officials after the incident, saying that immigration agents were “causing chaos in our city.”

“We are demanding ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey also said in a social media post.