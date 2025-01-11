Woman wins ₹40 lakh lottery in US after buying ticket with numbers from dream

A US woman living in Prince George's County won a ₹ 40 lakh lottery prize after the winning numbers appeared in her dream. She purchased a Pick 5 ticket using the digits that feature in her dream.

A US woman, who resides in Maryland recently won ₹42.96 lakh lottery prize in a Pick 5 draw. However, there is a twist in the tale, the Prince George's County resident claimed that the winning numbers appeared in her dream.

The lucky winner suggested that she bought a Pick 5 ticket a week after she dreamt about the winning numbers. Maryland Lottery winner revealed that she had a vivid dream which prompted her to buy the tickets. The woman disclosed to Lottery authorities that in her dream a specific sequence of digits appeared that resonated deeply.

Believing in this intuition, she approached the Oxon Hill Zip In Mart and purchased a Pick 5 ticket using the numbers 9-9-0-0-0. According to Maryland Lottery website, the woman won the evening draw on December 20, 2024, under the Pick 5 ticket category.

“We were running late, and I almost forgot to play," the woman said recalling the moment she purchased the lottery ticket. Adding she note that she was determined not to use the numbers that featured in her dream and said, “But I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream."

After purchasing the tickets during the holiday season, the couple attended a party. Later that night, when they tallied their ticket, they were stunned to find out that they had hit the jackpot.

Her dream came true when the winners were finally announced through which she secured $50,000 prize money. Her husband was sceptical on hearing the news and said, "My wife showed me, but it didn't seem real." He initially doubted the news but when reality struck him, he expressed gratitude and said, "But when the Midas touch comes, hopefully, you're on it, and thankfully we were."