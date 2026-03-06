Won't repeat China 'mistake': US Deputy Secretary says trade pact with India will focus on ‘America First’

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday stressed that the trade agreement currently being brokered with India shall constantly prioritise American interests above all.

"India should understand that we're not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, Oh, you know, we're going to let you, be able to develop all these markets,' and then the next thing we know, you're beating us in a lot of commercial things. We're going to make sure that whatever we do, it's fair to our people. Because ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people, just as the government of India has to be accountable to its people," said Landau at the Raisina Dialogue.

"America First obviously does not mean America alone, because one of the ways that you can accomplish those objectives is through cooperation with other countries," he said.

Additionally, Landau clarified that the Trump administration perceives national interest as a common value shared between independent nations.

"So just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he would expect the Prime Minister of India or other leaders to want to make their countries great again," the Deputy Secretary of State commented.

India's rise in global arena The high-ranking US official noted India’s unavoidable rise in the global arena, stating that the international path of this modern period is fundamentally connected to New Delhi.

"I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India," Landau stated.

He emphasised that the alliance is motivated by collective gain instead of charity, pointing to India's position as the planet's most populated country with vast intellectual and fiscal capability.

"And it's in our interest, and we think it's also in India's interest, to be partnered. This is a country of all its potential. It's now the world's most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that's going to decide the future of this century," he added.

Reaffirming the United States' commitment to this alliance, Landau noted that Washington sees numerous "win-win situations with India".

Prior to this year, the United States and India unveiled a structure for a temporary accord on equitable, jointly advantageous commerce, confirming their dedication to a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) initiated by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

