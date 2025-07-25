Wordle today: Find hints, answer for #1497 puzzle here

Wordle today: Wordle, a highly popular word-based game, is back with a new challenge for July 25. The puzzle, #1497, is undoubtedly a tough nut to crack, with many players facing issues in finding the correct answer. Here's presenting the daily hints and tips that can be utilized to crack the game for the day.

What began as a gift from Josh Wardle for his partner has now become a renowned five-letter puzzle, with thousands of people starting their day by finding the correct answer to it. The global sensation was purchased by The New York Times a few years ago and has since gained significant attention on the internet, paving way for multiple versions that challenge people to guess different words at once.

Wordle today, July 25: How to play Each day, a new challenge is given to the players and they are required to guess the five-letter word in the puzzle. To match the correct answer, they are provided six tries in total. Feedback is given for each of the guesses to ensure that they are on the right path.

Whenever players get to see 'green' after a guess, this means that the letter is correct and in the right position, while 'yellow' is shown when the letter is correct, but it needs to be placed in some other position. 'Gray' is shown when the letter has nothing to do with the word for the day.

To find the correct answer, players must keep an open mindset and use multiple patterns. A key here is to pick words, which have around two different vowels as well as common consonants like 'S', 'T', 'R', or 'N'.

Wordle today: Hint for July 25, 2025 Only seasoned players are able to crack the puzzle, but there is no need to worry if you were unable to solve it.

The answer for today holds similarity with 'a go-getter'.

What more hints? There are no recurring letters in the word for the day.

Also, it starts with the 'G'.

Now, try again to guess the correct answer.

Wordle today: Answer for July 25, 2025 The answer for Wordle #1497 is "GOFER"

Don't worry if you could not guess the right answer within time. An all-new Wordle will be made available for you tomorrow.

FAQs 1. What is Wordle? The online word-based game gives six attempts to players for guessing a five-letter word.

2. How to guess the right answer in Wordle? To have better chances, always start with words using common vowels and consonants.

