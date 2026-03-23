World War 3, Rothschild banking in Iran: Former Trump ally reveals Netanyahu’s alleged plan, finds Epstein connection

Candace Owens has sparked social media reactions after posting a series of statements on X. The conservative commentator has heavily criticised Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US-Iran conflict.

Candace Owens supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US elections. However, in June 2025, Owens publicly broke with Trump’s policies. She even said she was "embarrassed" that she had ever encouraged people to vote for him.

Owens has been critical of Trump's handling of the Iran situation. She now claims that Israel and Netanyahu have "blackmailed the world".

She also suggested a connection between the Jeffrey Epstein files and the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Owens has warned her followers about the possibility of World War 3.

"We murdered 250 Iranian school girls, absent any imminent threat or provocation. We did it because Bibi and neocons want world war 3, followed by Rothschild banking installed in Iran. Currently, debt-slavery is illegal. The Epstein class wants everyone worldwide enslaved by usury [sic]," she wrote.

Owens further claimed that Epstein had worked for Israel. She accused the country of being "built and sustained by ethno-supremacists". She also called on Europeans and Americans to resist joining what she described as Israel's war.

“Our country has been torn apart by debt-slavery, gambling, pornography and never-ending wars. Israel, whom Jeffrey Epstein was working for, has blackmailed the world. I do not support Israel, or their messianic Red Heifer war, at all [sic],” she wrote.

Also Read | Middle East Conflict: Netanyahu urges global leaders to join war against Iran

Her posts were made while sharing a report about Iran's military. The report claimed that Iranian forces had struck an Israeli F-16, using a new air defense system.

Social media reactions The posts have drawn widespread attention on social media.

“If you can't see ending a 47-year Death to America terrorist regime that has genuine American blood on its hands, isn't in the best interest for America and IS absolutely the #1 priority for the America First agenda then all you're doing is spreading propaganda. We all could be witnessing the start of World Peace! Will remember what side you were on [sic],” one user pushed back.

“Is it ok with you since we are flexible with your myopic opinion to ask you to be flexible with us as we are flexible with you as we continue to stand by Israel and DJT? [sic]” asked another user.

Another user commented, “I love the Iranian people and pray to Jesus that President Trump, the United States Military and the American People can give them Freedom.”