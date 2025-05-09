‘Worst 100 days ever’: Joe Biden rips into Donald Trump, fires back at mental decline claims

Former President Joe Biden on Thursday (May 8) rebuffed criticism over his delayed exit from the 2024 campaign, insisting in an interview on ABC’s “The View” that he could have defeated President Donald Trump in a rematch.

In his first live television interview since leaving office, Biden addressed questions about his campaign’s final months, his relationship with party leaders, and his role in Trump’s November victory.

‘I take responsibility’ Biden, 81, firmly denied allegations about his declining mental acuity, saying: “They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that.”

Asked about his widely criticised debate performance that fueled Democratic concerns last June, Biden admitted it was a poor showing. “It was a bad night,” he said. “We were still winning the primary. The Democratic Party at large didn’t buy into it, but the Democratic leadership and some of the very significant contributors did.”

Despite his eventual withdrawal, Biden maintained he was confident in his chances. “I do [believe I could have won], because look, I was in charge and he won,” Biden said. “So I take responsibility.”

Jabs at Trump’s first 100 days Biden didn’t hold back when discussing Trump’s return to power, criticising his rival’s early days in office.

“Let me put it this way, he’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had,” Biden said. “And I would not say honesty has been his strong point.”

‘Didn’t want a divided party’ Biden emphasised that his decision to withdraw was ultimately about party unity. “The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party,” he said.

Reflecting on his exit, Biden noted: “When I left the race, Kamala had hundreds of millions of dollars. She had the best organized—through our campaign—every organization, every state was organized.”

Blames GOP ‘sexist route’ for Harris loss The former president also weighed in on Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 bid, saying he was “not surprised” by her loss and accused Republicans of running a sexist campaign.

“I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president… I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of—the sexist route, the whole route,” Biden said. “I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent a campaign, undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country—and a woman of mixed race.”

Biden added that Harris, now considering her next move, has remained in close contact with him. “She has a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do. I hope she stays fully engaged,” he said. “I think she’s first rate, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well.”

Biden acknowledged 2024 was a challenging year, citing COVID-19’s lingering effects and inflation. However, he admitted his administration struggled to highlight its successes. “We failed at advertising our wins and what we had accomplished,” Biden said.

Jill Biden defends husband Former first lady Jill Biden joined the interview’s second half, defending her husband’s work ethic and pushing back against claims of cognitive decline.

“The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day,” Jill Biden said. “He’d get up, he put in a full day, and then at night he would—I’d be in bed, you know, reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff. I mean, it was nonstop.”