Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently launched a fresh attack on Democratic Party leaders for sharing identical videos of United States President Donald Trump at the same time on social media. In a series of social media posts, Musk compared Democrats with “lazy”, “actors reading script”.

In one of his social media posts, Elon Musk called the striking coincidence of Democrats releasing a similar message at the same time as the “worst puppet show ever.”

Democrats criticises Trump over rising inflation Many Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday shared a strikingly similar video of Donald Trump talking about inflation.

The video showed Donald Trump promising Americans to put down inflation after becoming US president.

“Wicked False. Trump promised to lower prices on day one, but costs have only gone up,” wrote Democratic Party senator Ed Markey in a social media post.

Markey was among other Democrats targeted by Musk and other Republican supporters for sharing similar videos.

Elon Musk targets Democrats Elon Musk's social media posts targeted several Democratic Party senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Booker, Cory, and Schumer.

In one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musks wrote that over 22 Democratic senators shared the “same cringe video simultaneously.” He also urged netizens to find the main person behind the “particular piece of propaganda.”

“Now we’re up to 22 Dem senators all doing the same cringe video simultaneously! I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone who can prove who wrote this particular propaganda piece. The first person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck!” read a post by Musk on X.

Elon Musk compared the leaders with teenagers using TikTok and even called them “lazy” for failing to use different message.

Elon Musk reacts to Democratic Party senators sharing similar messages at same time

“Unlike the 23 Dem senators too lazy even to pick up a thesaurus, President@realDonaldTrump is his own person,” wrote Elon Musk.

Elon Musk targeted the Democrats and praised Donald Trump for being real

“Ok, so who is sending the social media interns of the politicians what to post?,” read another post by Musk.

Elon Musk calls Democrats 'actors reading a script'